WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final

The final match of the 2024/2025 Dutch Cup has delivered a thrilling surprise.

Go Ahead Eagles faced off against AZ Alkmaar in the decisive clash held in Rotterdam, Idman.biz reports.

AZ Alkmaar took the lead and seemed poised to lift the trophy, but Go Ahead Eagles equalized dramatically in the 99th minute, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

With nerves of steel, Go Ahead Eagles triumphed 4-2 in the shootout, claiming the first major title in the club’s history.

This historic victory also secures the team a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Dutch Cup Final

20:00. AZ Alkmaar 1–1 Go Ahead Eagles (Penalties: 2–4)

Idman.biz