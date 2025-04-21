WATCH: Inter and Milan suffer defeats

Matchday 33 of Italy’s Serie A delivered dramatic results, particularly for the Milan giants.

The day kicked off with Empoli and Venezia sharing the spoils in a 2–2 draw, each earning a point, Idman.biz reports.

The matches involving the Milan clubs drew the most attention. League leaders Inter were stunned in stoppage time, conceding a goal in the 90+4th minute and losing 0–1 away to Bologna.

Meanwhile, Milan also suffered defeat, falling 0–1 at home to Atalanta, who currently sit in third place.

Italy – Serie A, Matchday 33

April 20

17:00. Empoli 2–2 Venezia

20:00. Bologna 1–0 Inter

22:45. Milan 0–1 Atalanta

Idman.biz