Leandro Andrade: “This is our dream”

“We performed well. We had many chances to score.”

It was said by Qarabag midfielder Leandro Andrade while talking about the match in which they defeated Neftchi 3:0 in the 31st round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese footballer noted that the difference in the score could have been greater: “We could have concluded the match better. We came close to scoring the fourth goal several times. But we wasted our chances. In any case, we won and we are happy for that. We must now think about the next matches.”

Andrade commented on the possibility of Aghdam club becoming an early champion: “We know that if “Zira” loses a point in the game against Sumgait, we will formalize the championship. Of course, everyone wants to become a champion. This is our dream. But we do not think about the opponents. We are doing our part. Even if we secure the championship early, we will approach the matches seriously until the end”.

He also spoke about the semi-final match of the cup: “Of course, we want to win the return match. Our motivation is high. We lost in the first match. Araz-Nakhchivan is a strong opponent. However, we will do our best to win. Our goal is to reach the final”.

Idman.biz