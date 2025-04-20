Elvin Jamalov: “We will make our fans happy in the Cup” - INTERVIEW

Interview of Neftchi midfielder Elvin Jamalov to Futbolxeber.az

- You lost to Qarabag in the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. What was the reason for the 0:3 defeat?

- Such matches are always difficult. In general, it is not an easy game against Qarabag. We came out on the field with the determination to win. Unfortunately, it did not work out. We conceded goals due to our own mistakes. This also affected the result.

- Neftchi was lagging behind Qarabag in almost all components. What can be attributed to this?

- I agree that there were difficulties. We could not demonstrate the match we wanted. Although we tried to recover in the second half, we could not evaluate the episodes we had. However, if we had used our chances, the score would have been different.

- Is it possible that Neftchi is currently more focused on the cup?

- I wouldn't say so. We are preparing seriously for every game. Yes, the cup is the most realistic path for us to the European Cups. However, the matches with Qarabag are of a derby nature. It is a game that the fans are waiting for. We tried to put up a good fight and make the fans happy. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. We hope that we will make our fans happy in the cup.

- Will it be difficult to prepare for the return match of the cup after a big defeat to the arch-rival?

- This cannot be the reason. Because Qarabag also has a cup match. Although there is little time, the main thing is psychological preparation. If our approach is serious, preparing is not a problem, and then we will go through the recovery process easily. This is mainly related to the brain.

- Your failure to respond to the accusations made against you by Sabah...

- I don't want to talk about it yet. I need some time. I am grateful to everyone who supported me.

Idman.biz