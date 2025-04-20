Benzia ends 9-match clean sheet

Yassin Benzia, who scored from a penalty in the 31st round of the Azerbaijan Premier League against Neftchi (3:0), scored after a break of more than two months.

According to Idman.biz, Algerian midfielder, who scored in two consecutive matches against Sabail in February, then signed a 9-match clean sheet.

30-year-old footballer has scored only 6 goals in the championship this season and is behind Leandro Andrade (14 goals) and Nariman Akhundzade (9) in terms of productivity in the team.

Benzia, who scored 12 times in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season, was second in terms of productivity in Qarabag after Juninho (20).

Idman.biz