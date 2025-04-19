19 April 2025
EN

Agaselim Mircavadov: "They should come to the derby so that we can see if they love football"

Football
News
19 April 2025 16:30
17
Agaselim Mircavadov: "They should come to the derby so that we can see if they love football"

"I believe that we will see a tense and interesting match".

This was told by football coach Agaselim Mircavadov to Idman.biz.

Experienced specialist shared his thoughts on the match between Qarabag and Neftchi to be held in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League. He said that in this match the teams are not fighting for points: Qarabag has already secured the championship. Neftchi is not strong enough to fight for fourth place. Currently, they are focused on the Azerbaijan Cup. In any case, you need to play the championship normally so that you can play the cup normally. As for the result, Qarabag will be superior. There is no question of this. Both clubs will play the Azerbaijan Cup on April 23. It is possible that some players will miss this match. But I would like whoever will play to show a good match".

Mircavadov emphasized that the Azerbaijani derby has a special place: "Since 1992, the Qarabag - Neftchi match has been considered a derby and is intense. Fans, coaches, and players are interested in this match. Development takes place in such matches. I expect an interesting fight today. The main thing is that fans come to the stadium. At least five to ten thousand people should come so that we can see that the fans love football".

He said that he supports both teams: Neftchi is my native team. I was born, played, and worked there. During my time at Qarabag we also had many interesting and memorable days. I wish both clubs success. Especially in Europe".

The starting whistle of the Qarabag - Neftchi match to be held today at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium will be sounded at 20:00.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
Arif Asadov: “The intrigue in the Azerbaijani derby has already decreased” - VIDEO
18:08
Football

Arif Asadov: “The intrigue in the Azerbaijani derby has already decreased” - VIDEO

He also spoke about Qarabag's early championship
GAME with the most goals in overtime
16:52
Football

GAME with the most goals in overtime

The most productive overtimes in football history have been announced
Azerbaijan national team lost to Estonia
15:34
Football

Azerbaijan national team lost to Estonia

Nijat Karimov scored the only goal of our team in the 90th minute
Kadi Borges: "Victory against Neftchi is very important for us" - INTERVIEW
15:10
Football

Kadi Borges: "Victory against Neftchi is very important for us" - INTERVIEW

Qarabag's Brazilian footballer will face Neftchi in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League and Aghdam
Mbappe's team relegated
14:42
Football

Mbappe's team relegated

The team was relegated to the country's third division for the first time since 1983

Most read

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham
17 April 10:27
Football

Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals conclude tonight with four decisive second-leg fixtures
WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe