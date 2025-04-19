Agaselim Mircavadov: "They should come to the derby so that we can see if they love football"

"I believe that we will see a tense and interesting match".

This was told by football coach Agaselim Mircavadov to Idman.biz.

Experienced specialist shared his thoughts on the match between Qarabag and Neftchi to be held in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League. He said that in this match the teams are not fighting for points: Qarabag has already secured the championship. Neftchi is not strong enough to fight for fourth place. Currently, they are focused on the Azerbaijan Cup. In any case, you need to play the championship normally so that you can play the cup normally. As for the result, Qarabag will be superior. There is no question of this. Both clubs will play the Azerbaijan Cup on April 23. It is possible that some players will miss this match. But I would like whoever will play to show a good match".

Mircavadov emphasized that the Azerbaijani derby has a special place: "Since 1992, the Qarabag - Neftchi match has been considered a derby and is intense. Fans, coaches, and players are interested in this match. Development takes place in such matches. I expect an interesting fight today. The main thing is that fans come to the stadium. At least five to ten thousand people should come so that we can see that the fans love football".

He said that he supports both teams: Neftchi is my native team. I was born, played, and worked there. During my time at Qarabag we also had many interesting and memorable days. I wish both clubs success. Especially in Europe".

The starting whistle of the Qarabag - Neftchi match to be held today at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium will be sounded at 20:00.

Aytac Sahad

