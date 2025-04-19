Manchester City’s transfer plan revealed

Manchester City’s next big move in the transfer market has been unveiled.

The Premier League giants have set their sights on Juventus winger Andrés Cambiasso, Idman.biz reports.

The Italian club is reportedly demanding €80 million for the 25-year-old, but the deal could go through for a fee between €60–70 million.

If the transfer materializes, Cambiasso’s annual salary will more than double — from €2.5 million to over €5 million.

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is another name being monitored by the English club.

Idman.biz