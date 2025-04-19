19 April 2025
EN

Manchester City’s transfer plan revealed

Football
News
19 April 2025 09:25
3
Manchester City’s transfer plan revealed

Manchester City’s next big move in the transfer market has been unveiled.

The Premier League giants have set their sights on Juventus winger Andrés Cambiasso, Idman.biz reports.

The Italian club is reportedly demanding €80 million for the 25-year-old, but the deal could go through for a fee between €60–70 million.

If the transfer materializes, Cambiasso’s annual salary will more than double — from €2.5 million to over €5 million.

Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio is another name being monitored by the English club.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches
Toral Bayramov: "Our team doesn’t need extra motivation for the match against Neftchi”
18 April 17:52
Football

Toral Bayramov: "Our team doesn’t need extra motivation for the match against Neftchi”

The 24-year-old defender shared his thoughts on the upcoming Qarabag vs Neftchi match in Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League
AFFA upholds ban on Kurban Berdyev after appeal review
18 April 17:37
Football

AFFA upholds ban on Kurban Berdyev after appeal review

The Appeals Arbitration Tribunal of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) has made a final ruling regarding the disciplinary actions against Kurban Berdyev
Gurban Gurbanov: “We’re facing a very strong opponent”
18 April 16:28
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: “We’re facing a very strong opponent”

The 53-year-old coach spoke about the upcoming Misli Premier League Matchday 31 clash between Qarabag and Neftchi
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad
Aslan Karimov: “If Qarabag plays with its main squad, Neftchi’s chances will decrease”
18 April 15:42
Football

Aslan Karimov: “If Qarabag plays with its main squad, Neftchi’s chances will decrease”

Former Qarabag and Neftchi player Aslan Karimov shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated Azerbaijani derby

Most read

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years
16 April 12:50
Football

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years

One of the sporting world’s most admired couples may be heading for a split
Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”