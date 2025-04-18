18 April 2025
Aslan Karimov: “If Qarabag plays with its main squad, Neftchi’s chances will decrease”

Former Qarabag and Neftchi player Aslan Karimov shared his thoughts with Idman.biz ahead of the highly anticipated Azerbaijani derby in Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League.

– Qarabag and Neftchi face off tomorrow. As someone who has played for both sides, what are your expectations from this derby?

– There are always matches that stand out for their intensity, and Qarabag vs Neftchi is one of them. Looking back, during Qarabag’s dominance, it was only Neftchi who managed to snatch the title away from them—under Samir Abbasov’s leadership. That proves how competitive these clashes are. Currently, the teams have very different goals. Neftchi’s situation is tougher, as their only realistic path to European competitions is through the national cup. Given their one-goal deficit in the cup semi-finals, it’s fair to say Qarabag holds the upper hand in all aspects—experience, finances, and squad depth.

– Do you think both teams will field their strongest squads despite the ongoing cup battles?

– In the past, Qarabag would’ve gone full strength even in such cases. But with their recent intense match against Araz-Nakhchivan—marked by red cards and disciplinary fallout—I doubt they’ll risk their entire first team. While they won’t rest everyone, keeping players match-fit is important. Still, I don’t expect the full starting XI to feature. If players like Zoubir, Andrade, Jankovic, Medina, and Benzia are on the pitch, no team in the league can realistically beat them. But we’ve seen them drop points when rotating—especially with players like Addai or Isayev.

– Could Neftchi also rotate, considering their crucial cup fixture against Sabah?

– If Qarabag plays their main lineup, Neftchi’s chances shrink. Qarabag is a name that motivates any opponent. But the Neftchi staff knows how vital their cup tie is. Even though coaches don’t tell players to give less than 100%, experienced footballers naturally reserve themselves for more important matches to avoid injury. That subconscious caution can affect performance.

– So, we might not see a very intense match tomorrow?

– Possibly. It could be the fringe players who bring energy and fight. But I don’t think it will be a high-intensity clash. The real pressure cooker games are the upcoming cup semifinals—those are do-or-die.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

