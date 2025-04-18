Bronze battle: Baxshiyev vs Berdyev – High-stakes clash in the race for Europe

The Azerbaijan derby between Qarabag and Neftchi may headline Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League.

Today’s real centerpiece is the high-stakes encounter between Araz-Nakhchivan and Turan Tovuz — a match that could define the bronze medalist and a ticket to Europe, Idman.biz reports.

Bronze medal showdown

Currently sitting third in the table, Araz-Nakhchivan hold a four-point lead over Turan Tovuz. Their clash at Liv Bona Dea Arena is being dubbed the “Bronze Battle”, with direct implications for qualification to the UEFA Conference League.

Silver out of reach

Mathematically, both teams still have a shot at second place, but Zira’s consistent form makes it unlikely that a six-point or eleven-point gap will be overturned in the remaining rounds. With Sabah trailing third place by 16 points, this race has effectively narrowed down to just two clubs.

More than just 3 points

Matches like these are often described as being worth six points — not just for the win, but for denying a direct rival. Araz-Nakhchivan, coached by Elmar Baxshiyev, would put themselves eight points clear with a win, virtually securing third place. Even a draw keeps them in a strong position with a five-point cushion.

For Turan Tovuz, missing head coach Kurban Berdyev due to suspension, a win is a must. A two-point gap would only intensify the race, but would not be enough to guarantee bronze in the final stretch.

Favourable run-in?

If Araz-Nakhchivan succeed today, their path to bronze looks clear with upcoming matches against struggling Sabail and unmotivated Sabah. However, their final three games — against Qarabag, Zira, and a tricky trip to Shamakhi — will test their resilience.

Araz-Nakhchivan’s final fixtures:

Matchday 32: vs Sabail (home)

Matchday 33: vs Sabah (away)

Matchday 34: vs Qarabag (home)

Matchday 35: vs Shamakhi (away)

Matchday 36: vs Zira (away)

Tovuz’s tactical advantage

Turan Tovuz could benefit from a smoother end-of-season schedule. Despite Berdyev’s absence on the touchline, his experience remains invaluable. With three home matches against Shamakhi, Neftchi, and Kapaz, and only one tough trip to face Zira, their run-in looks slightly easier.

Turan Tovuz’s final fixtures:

Matchday 32: vs Shamakhi (away)

Matchday 33: vs Zira (home)

Matchday 34: vs Neftchi (away)

Matchday 35: vs Sumgayit (home)

Matchday 36: vs Kapaz (away)

Europe without bronze?

It’s worth noting that Araz-Nakhchivan are fighting on two fronts — the league and the Azerbaijan Cup. Winning the Cup could secure them a place in the Europa League, regardless of their league position.

Should Qarabag win the Cup, third and fourth place would both earn Conference League spots. However, relying on others isn't ideal — and both teams know it.

Tonight’s match, kicking off at 19:00, could be the defining moment in the fight for bronze — and the road to Europe.

