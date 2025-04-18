Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

In a recent interview for Simplemente Futbol, Lionel Messi shared his admiration for Pep Guardiola, describing the legendary manager as someone “from another world.”

Messi, who worked under Guardiola at Barcelona during one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, praised his former coach for his unique ability to see the game differently than anyone else, Idman.biz reports.

"Pep Guardiola is from another world," Messi said. "He’s different, he sees things no one else does. He changed football."

Guardiola took over as Barcelona’s manager in 2008. Under his leadership, Messi, alongside stars like Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets, thrived in the team’s intricate playing style.

The Argentine forward continued: "Everyone wanted to copy us. In fact, he kind of did harm to football, because people tried to play like our Barcelona. But we were a special team… that midfield Xavi, Busi, Iniesta, everything was perfect between players and coach."

