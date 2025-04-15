Qarabag U15 to face Fulham in group stage of Junior World Cup

Qarabag’s U15 team will participate in the Junior World Cup tournament to be held in Antalya, Turkiye.

24 teams will compete in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The group stage line-ups and match schedule have already been finalized. Rauf Aliyev’s side will play in Group B.

During the group stage on April 17, which will take place at the Titanic Football Center, the Aghdam club will play three matches. Qarabag will face Fulham at 10:00, Gaziemir Gundogan at 15:00, and Muratli Yildizspor at 19:00 (Baku time).

Qarabag will travel with a squad of 18 players. The roster includes: Jafar Rahmanov, Oktay Mehraliyev, Yuzarsif Mehdiyev, Vagif Nabiyev, Roman Farzali, Arda Azizli, Ibrahim Sadigli, Davud Abdullayev, Khalid Huseynov, Ahad Hajizada, Murad Ismayilov, Omar Fattaliyev, Mahammad Mammadov, Javidan Alizadeh, Daniil Rajabov, Yunis Ismayilov, Samir Hasanov, and Tunar Asgarzada.

In addition to Qarabag and Fulham, several other well-known clubs will also take part in the tournament. These include Stuttgart (Germany), Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Lech (Poland), Aspire Academy (Qatar), and Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia).

