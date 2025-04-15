15 April 2025
EN

Santos sack Pedro Caixinha on club’s 113th anniversary

Football
News
15 April 2025 09:30
23
Santos sack Pedro Caixinha on club’s 113th anniversary

Neymar's Brazilian club Santos has parted ways with head coach Pedro Caixinha, following a string of poor results.

The decision comes after a disappointing start to the Serie A season, where Santos has secured only one point in the first three rounds, Idman.biz reports.

The team suffered defeats against Vasco da Gama (1-2) and Fluminense (0-1), and managed only a 2-2 draw against Bahia.

With just one point, Santos currently sits 18th out of 20 teams in the standings.
Alongside Caixinha, his assistant coaches, the goalkeeping coach, and the fitness coach have also been relieved of their duties. Former Brazilian international César Sampaio has been appointed as interim head coach.

Notably, the coaching change coincided with the club’s 113th anniversary, celebrated on April 14. Santos was founded in 1912.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Leandro reclaims top spot from Kady
12:11
Football

Leandro reclaims top spot from Kady

The Qarabag forward has overtaken his teammate Kady Borges
Diogo Verdasca: “It’s the first time I’ve faced something like this in my career” - INTERVIEW
11:36
Football

Diogo Verdasca: “It’s the first time I’ve faced something like this in my career” - INTERVIEW

Interview with Kapaz’s Portuguese defender, Diogo Verdasca
In what area is Qarabag underdog? - STATS REVEAL
11:00
Football

In what area is Qarabag underdog? - STATS REVEAL

Key performance indicators over the last 30 rounds to determine which teams are excelling and which are falling behind
Barcelona head to Germany, PSG face English test in Champions League quarterfinals
09:49
Football

Barcelona head to Germany, PSG face English test in Champions League quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals resume tonight with the first two return legs set to determine the initial semifinalists
WATCH: Atletico Madrid triumph in six-goal thriller
09:16
Football

WATCH: Atletico Madrid triumph in six-goal thriller

The final match of LaLiga's 31st round delivered excitement and plenty of goals
WATCH: Napoli crush Empoli in Serie A showdown
09:10
Football

WATCH: Napoli crush Empoli in Serie A showdown

The 32nd round of Italy’s Serie A has come to a close, and Napoli continues to chase the league leaders with determination

Most read

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament
13 April 15:00
MMA

Dana White spoke about whether Azerbaijan-Armenia relations will affect the UFC tournament

He concluded his thoughts at a press conference after the UFC 314 tournament
WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr
13 April 09:05
Football

WATCH: Ronaldo's brace secures victory for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has added the 932nd and 933rd goals of his illustrious career