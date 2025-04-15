Santos sack Pedro Caixinha on club’s 113th anniversary

Neymar's Brazilian club Santos has parted ways with head coach Pedro Caixinha, following a string of poor results.

The decision comes after a disappointing start to the Serie A season, where Santos has secured only one point in the first three rounds, Idman.biz reports.

The team suffered defeats against Vasco da Gama (1-2) and Fluminense (0-1), and managed only a 2-2 draw against Bahia.

With just one point, Santos currently sits 18th out of 20 teams in the standings.

Alongside Caixinha, his assistant coaches, the goalkeeping coach, and the fitness coach have also been relieved of their duties. Former Brazilian international César Sampaio has been appointed as interim head coach.

Notably, the coaching change coincided with the club’s 113th anniversary, celebrated on April 14. Santos was founded in 1912.

Idman.biz