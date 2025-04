Matchday 29 of the German Bundesliga has officially kicked off with a high-scoring encounter.

The opening match of the round featured a face-off between Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig, Idman.biz reports.

Playing away from home, Leipzig came out on top with a 3–2 victory. This crucial win has lifted them into 4th place in the league standings.

German Bundesliga

Matchday 29

April 11

22:30. Wolfsburg 2–3 RB Leipzig

