Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting in Italy, which reportedly involves 12 players in total, authorities announced on Friday.

Idman.biz, citing News18, reports that the Newcastle United midfielder had previously received a ten-month suspension in October 2023 for betting on football matches, including those involving his former club, AC Milan.

Italian prosecutors have now launched a fresh probe targeting 12 current and former Serie A players over alleged illegal gambling activities.

Among those being investigated are former Manchester United winger Ángel Di María, now playing for Benfica, as well as Fiorentina’s Nicolò Fagioli, who, like Tonali, has already served a ban for similar offenses.

Juventus' Weston McKennie and Mattia Perin, Roma's Leandro Paredes, Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova, and Torino's Samuele Ricci are also named in the investigation.

According to ANSA, the players are being investigated for taking part in poker games and betting on sporting events through prohibited gambling platforms — though the bets are reportedly not related to football matches.

Prosecutors believe that Tonali and Fagioli may have received financial incentives for recruiting other players to join these underground platforms.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Milan prosecutor’s office placed five individuals under house arrest on charges of illegal gambling operations and money laundering.

