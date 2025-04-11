Frank de Bleeckere: "Where there is a human factor, mistakes are inevitable"

"Although Azerbaijani refereeing has developed in the past year, certain mistakes have been recorded in some matches."

It was stated by the Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank de Bleeckere, during his speech at the organization's Reporting Conference, Idman.biz reports.

He admitted that there are certain problems in refereeing: "There are certain shortcomings in refereeing. In my opinion, it is normal for such situations to occur. We do not play PlayStation, and referees are also people, not robots. Where there is a human factor, mistakes are inevitable."

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz