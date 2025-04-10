AFFA's Reporting Conference agenda revealed

The agenda for the upcoming Reporting Conference of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has been announced.

The event will take place on April 11, Idman.biz reports.

The conference will be held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard and will begin at 10:00. The agenda for the conference is as follows:

- Opening remarks by the AFFA President

- Verification of the conference's attendees

- Speech by the AFFA President

- Presentation of the Executive Committee’s activity report by the President

- Financial Reports

- Independent Auditor’s Report

- Presentation on AFFA’s Development Strategy

- Presentation by Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the Referees Committee

- Other matters

