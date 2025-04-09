AFFA Secretary General holds meetings at FIFA - PHOTO

Jahangir Farajullayev, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), has completed a business trip to France.

Farajullayev held several meetings at FIFA's headquarters in Paris. During the visit, he met with FIFA's European Regional Director Elkhan Mammadov, Regional Coordinator Marion Gavat, and various department heads of FIFA.

The discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration on the development of football in Azerbaijan, increasing the popularity of the sport, and boosting public interest in football.

Additionally, Farajullayev was briefed on FIFA’s various programs.

