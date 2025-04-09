President issues order, candidates shortlisted - New appointment expected at AFFA

A new change is expected soon at AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan).

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Jahangir Hasanzade will be dismissed from his position as the federation’s technical director.

Rovshan Najaf reportedly wants a foreign professional to be appointed to the position.

An investigation was launched based on instructions from the president of the oil company and the football organization, and a concrete list of candidates has already been finalized.

The new appointment is expected to take place within the next month. For now, the names of the foreign managers under review by AFFA remain unknown.

However, it is known that the shortlist includes specialists from Turkiye, Belgium, and Portugal.

Idman.biz