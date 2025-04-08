8 April 2025
Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
8 April 2025 17:30
Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Igor Ponomaryov, Sports Director of Sabah, for Report.

- How do you assess the current situation of Sabah? With a normal squad and conditions, what do you think is behind the team's underperformance?

- It's too early to make a final judgment, as we need to wait until the end of the season. Indeed, there is a significant gap in points in the league. However, we still have a chance to qualify for the European competitions. The team won the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals. Therefore, it’s premature to label the season as successful or unsuccessful just yet.

- What are the chances of qualifying for European competitions?

- As I mentioned earlier, there are chances. We will try to make the most of them.

- What do you think were the main reasons for the unexpected loss to Kapaz?

- In terms of play, our team performed better. But that’s football. Sometimes, you dominate the entire game and can’t reflect that in the score. Of course, losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing, especially at a time when we desperately need the points. However, we must fight until the end.

- Sabah won the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal. How do you assess the chances of the team advancing to the final by defeating Neftchi?

- The Cup competition is played over two legs. The first leg of the semifinal has ended. Of course, we want to qualify for the final, and we will fight until the end to achieve that.

- After the game against Neftchi, head coach Vasili Berezutski complained about the referees during the press conference. Do you support him?

- The chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere, has already provided his opinion regarding the situation the head coach was unhappy with. In my opinion, there’s no need for additional comments.

- If the team fails to qualify for European competitions, could Vasili Berezutski be dismissed?

- Berezutski has a contract with the club. Right now, the entire team, including the head coach, is focused on the upcoming important games.

Idman.biz

