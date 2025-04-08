Man Utd set to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap

Manchester United are reportedly set to challenge Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap this summer.

Idman.biz, citing ESPN, reports that Delap, 22, has impressed with 12 goals in his debut Premier League season and could be available for £40m if Ipswich are relegated.

United have identified Delap as their top target, ahead of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko. The striker, who joined Ipswich from Manchester City for £20m last summer, has quickly become one of the league's standout performers.

Idman.biz