Liverpool have matched an unwanted record not seen in four years.

The Merseyside club suffered this setback in their clash against Fulham, where Arne Slot’s side conceded three goals in a single half, Idman.biz reports.

The last time Liverpool let in three goals in 45 minutes during a Premier League match was in October 2020, when Aston Villa defeated them 7–2, scoring three times in one half.

Fulham ultimately secured a 3–2 victory over Liverpool in this latest encounter.

Idman.biz