Matchweek 31 of the English Premier League has kicked off with plenty of action.

Arsenal faced Everton in the opening game of the day, Idman.biz reports.

Despite taking the lead, the Gunners couldn't hold on and were held to a 1–1 draw — extending their unbeaten streak against Everton to five games.

Arsenal now sit second with 62 points, trailing league leaders Liverpool by 11 points, though Liverpool have a game in hand. They remain five points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest. Everton, meanwhile, are 14th with 35 points.

A controversial moment occurred in the final seconds when referee Darren England blew the final whistle before added time had fully elapsed. Following strong protests from Everton players, the referee acknowledged his mistake and resumed the match.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa claimed a 2–1 win over Nottingham Forest on home turf.

Premier League, Matchweek 31 (April 5):

15:30. Everton 1–1 Arsenal

18:00. Crystal Palace 2–1 Brighton

18:00. Ipswich 1–2 Wolverhampton

18:00. West Ham 2–2 Bournemouth

20:30. Aston Villa 2–1 Nottingham Forest

M G D L B/D Pts 1 Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70-27 73 2 Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55-25 62 3 Nottingham 31 17 6 8 51-37 57 4 Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54-37 52 5 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57-40 51 6 Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46-46 51 7 Newcastle 29 14 5 9 49-39 50 8 Brighton 31 12 11 8 49-47 47 9 Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 50-39 45 10 Fulham 30 12 9 9 44-40 45 11 Crystal Palace 30 11 10 9 39-35 43 12 Brentford 30 12 5 13 51-47 41 13 Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37-41 37 14 Everton 31 7 14 10 33-38 35 15 West Ham 31 9 8 14 35-52 35 16 Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55-44 34 17 Wolverhampton 31 9 5 17 43-59 32 18 Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31-65 20 19 Leicester 30 4 5 21 25-67 17 20 Southampton 31 2 4 24 22-71 10

Idman.biz