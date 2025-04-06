Arsenal drop points, Aston Villa secure home victory – VIDEO

Matchweek 31 of the English Premier League has kicked off with plenty of action.
Arsenal faced Everton in the opening game of the day, Idman.biz reports.
Despite taking the lead, the Gunners couldn't hold on and were held to a 1–1 draw — extending their unbeaten streak against Everton to five games.
Arsenal now sit second with 62 points, trailing league leaders Liverpool by 11 points, though Liverpool have a game in hand. They remain five points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest. Everton, meanwhile, are 14th with 35 points.
A controversial moment occurred in the final seconds when referee Darren England blew the final whistle before added time had fully elapsed. Following strong protests from Everton players, the referee acknowledged his mistake and resumed the match.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa claimed a 2–1 win over Nottingham Forest on home turf.
Premier League, Matchweek 31 (April 5):
15:30. Everton 1–1 Arsenal
18:00. Crystal Palace 2–1 Brighton
18:00. Ipswich 1–2 Wolverhampton
18:00. West Ham 2–2 Bournemouth
20:30. Aston Villa 2–1 Nottingham Forest
|
M
|
G
|
D
|
L
|
B/D
|
Pts
|
1
|
Liverpool
|
30
|
22
|
7
|
1
|
70-27
|
73
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
30
|
17
|
10
|
3
|
55-25
|
62
|
3
|
Nottingham
|
31
|
17
|
6
|
8
|
51-37
|
57
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
30
|
15
|
7
|
8
|
54-37
|
52
|
5
|
Manchester City
|
30
|
15
|
6
|
9
|
57-40
|
51
|
6
|
Aston Villa
|
31
|
14
|
9
|
8
|
46-46
|
51
|
7
|
Newcastle
|
29
|
14
|
5
|
9
|
49-39
|
50
|
8
|
Brighton
|
31
|
12
|
11
|
8
|
49-47
|
47
|
9
|
Bournemouth
|
31
|
12
|
9
|
10
|
50-39
|
45
|
10
|
Fulham
|
30
|
12
|
9
|
9
|
44-40
|
45
|
11
|
Crystal Palace
|
30
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
39-35
|
43
|
12
|
Brentford
|
30
|
12
|
5
|
13
|
51-47
|
41
|
13
|
Manchester United
|
30
|
10
|
7
|
13
|
37-41
|
37
|
14
|
Everton
|
31
|
7
|
14
|
10
|
33-38
|
35
|
15
|
West Ham
|
31
|
9
|
8
|
14
|
35-52
|
35
|
16
|
Tottenham
|
30
|
10
|
4
|
16
|
55-44
|
34
|
17
|
Wolverhampton
|
31
|
9
|
5
|
17
|
43-59
|
32
|
18
|
Ipswich
|
31
|
4
|
8
|
19
|
31-65
|
20
|
19
|
Leicester
|
30
|
4
|
5
|
21
|
25-67
|
17
|
20
|
Southampton
|
31
|
2
|
4
|
24
|
22-71
|
10
Idman.biz