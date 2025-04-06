Arsenal drop points, Aston Villa secure home victory – VIDEO

6 April 2025
Matchweek 31 of the English Premier League has kicked off with plenty of action.

Arsenal faced Everton in the opening game of the day, Idman.biz reports.

Despite taking the lead, the Gunners couldn't hold on and were held to a 1–1 draw — extending their unbeaten streak against Everton to five games.

Arsenal now sit second with 62 points, trailing league leaders Liverpool by 11 points, though Liverpool have a game in hand. They remain five points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest. Everton, meanwhile, are 14th with 35 points.

A controversial moment occurred in the final seconds when referee Darren England blew the final whistle before added time had fully elapsed. Following strong protests from Everton players, the referee acknowledged his mistake and resumed the match.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa claimed a 2–1 win over Nottingham Forest on home turf.

Premier League, Matchweek 31 (April 5):

15:30. Everton 1–1 Arsenal

18:00. Crystal Palace 2–1 Brighton
18:00. Ipswich 1–2 Wolverhampton
18:00. West Ham 2–2 Bournemouth
20:30. Aston Villa 2–1 Nottingham Forest

M

G

D

L

B/D

Pts

1

Liverpool

30

22

7

1

70-27

73

2

Arsenal

30

17

10

3

55-25

62

3

Nottingham

31

17

6

8

51-37

57

4

Chelsea

30

15

7

8

54-37

52

5

Manchester City

30

15

6

9

57-40

51

6

Aston Villa

31

14

9

8

46-46

51

7

Newcastle

29

14

5

9

49-39

50

8

Brighton

31

12

11

8

49-47

47

9

Bournemouth

31

12

9

10

50-39

45

10

Fulham

30

12

9

9

44-40

45

11

Crystal Palace

30

11

10

9

39-35

43

12

Brentford

30

12

5

13

51-47

41

13

Manchester United

30

10

7

13

37-41

37

14

Everton

31

7

14

10

33-38

35

15

West Ham

31

9

8

14

35-52

35

16

Tottenham

30

10

4

16

55-44

34

17

Wolverhampton

31

9

5

17

43-59

32

18

Ipswich

31

4

8

19

31-65

20

19

Leicester

30

4

5

21

25-67

17

20

Southampton

31

2

4

24

22-71

10

