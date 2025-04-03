Man City and Liverpool secure wins - VIDEO

The 30th round of the English Premier League featured several key matches.
Manchester City claimed victory at home, Idman.biz reports.
City secured a 2-0 win over Leicester, a team struggling in the relegation zone.
The round was highlighted by the Liverpool Derby, where Liverpool hosted Everton. The home side clinched a narrow 1-0 victory, with Diogo Jota scoring the decisive goal in the 57th minute.
English Premier League
Round 30
April 1
22:45. Manchester City 2-0 Leicester
Goals: Grealish (2’), Marmoush (29’)
22:45. "Brayton" - "Aston Villa" - 0:3
22:45. Brighton 0-3 Aston Villa
22:45. Bournemouth 1-2 Ipswich
22:45. Newcastle 2-1 Brentford
22:45. Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace
23:00. Liverpool 1-0 Everton
Goal: Jota (57’)
Idman.biz