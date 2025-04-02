Arsenal triumph, Manchester United fall - VIDEO

The Premier League kicked off its 30th round with three matches on the opening day.

Manchester United suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest, with Elanga scoring the only goal in the 5th minute, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Fulham, thanks to goals from Merino and Saka, while Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back in stoppage time.

Premier League, Round 30 Results (April 1)

22:45. Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Goals: Merino (37’), Saka (72’) – Rodrigo Muniz (90+4’)

22:45. Wolves 1-0 West Ham

23:00. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester United

Goal: Elanga (5’)

Idman.biz