Zumrud Aghayeva, a senior specialist at the AFFA’s Youth and Junior Competitions Department, has received another UEFA appointment.

She will serve as the UEFA delegate for the North Macedonia vs. Latvia match in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Idman.biz reports.

The League C, Group 6, Matchday 3 fixture will take place on April 4 at the North Macedonia Football Federation Training Center in Skopje.

Idman.biz