The 29th round of the Turkish Super Lig has officially come to an end.

The final match of the round took place in Istanbul, where Eyupspor hosted Basaksehir, Idman.biz reports.

The visitors secured a 3-1 victory, climbing to 6th place in the league standings.

Turkish Super Lig – Round 29

March 31

21:00. Eyupspor 1-3 Basaksehir

Idman.biz