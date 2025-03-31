€80 million bonus for Real Madrid players this season

The maximum bonus that Real Madrid players can earn this season has been revealed, Idman.biz reports.

If the Spanish club wins in all the tournaments they are still competing in, the players will receive a total of €80 million in bonuses. This figure represents the pre-tax amount, and to earn it, Real Madrid must secure 6 titles.

The Royal Club has already achieved two victories, having lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. Real Madrid is still in the running for the Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey. In the summer, the team will also compete in the Club World Cup.

It is worth noting that last season, Real Madrid players earned a total of €40 million in bonuses.

