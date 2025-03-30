Manchester City to face Bournemouth on semi-final path

Today, the remaining two games of the 1/4 finals will take place in the English FA Cup.

Preston North End, which plays in the Championship, is the only representative of the lower division at this stage, Idman.biz reports.

Aston Villa will face this team on the road.

Manchester City will be the guest of Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace, which defeated Fulham (3:0), and Nottingham, which defeated Brighton in the penalty shootout (0:0, pen. 4:3), have already qualified for the semi-finals.

England

FA Cup, 1/4 final

March 30

16:30. Preston North End - Aston Villa

19:30. Bournemouth - Manchester City

Idman.biz