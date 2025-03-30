Bayern and Eintracht secure wins – VIDEO

Matchweek 27 of the Bundesliga continued with six more matches, as Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top.

Idman.biz reports that Bayern claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over struggling St. Pauli, restoring its six-point gap over Bayer Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt also secured a narrow 1-0 win against Stuttgart, keeping their European hopes alive.

Bundesliga, Matchweek 27

March 29

18:30 Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli

18:30 Borussia M’Gladbach 1-0 RB Leipzig

18:30 Hoffenheim 1-1 Augsburg

18:30 Holstein Kiel 0-3 Werder Bremen

18:30 Wolfsburg 0-1 Heidenheim

21:30 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Stuttgart

