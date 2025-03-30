30 March 2025
EN

Bayern and Eintracht secure wins – VIDEO

Football
News
30 March 2025 09:00
21
Matchweek 27 of the Bundesliga continued with six more matches, as Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top.

Idman.biz reports that Bayern claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over struggling St. Pauli, restoring its six-point gap over Bayer Leverkusen.

Eintracht Frankfurt also secured a narrow 1-0 win against Stuttgart, keeping their European hopes alive.

Bundesliga, Matchweek 27
March 29
18:30 Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli
18:30 Borussia M’Gladbach 1-0 RB Leipzig
18:30 Hoffenheim 1-1 Augsburg
18:30 Holstein Kiel 0-3 Werder Bremen
18:30 Wolfsburg 0-1 Heidenheim
21:30 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Stuttgart

Idman.biz

