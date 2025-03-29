Home test for Neftchi, away challenge for Sabah

The Misli Premier League continues with two key matches in Round 28 today.

Idman.biz reports that the action kicks off in Baku, where struggling Neftçi will face Araz-Nakhchivan in a crucial home match.

Later in the evening, Sumgayit will host Sabah, setting up an intriguing battle at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium.

The round will conclude tomorrow with the remaining fixtures.

Misli Premier League – Round 28 matches (March 29, Saturday)

16:45. Neftchi vs. Araz-Nakhchivan

Referee: Ingilab Mammadov

Neftchi Arena



19:00. Sumgayit vs. Sabah

Referee: Tural Gurbanov

Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumgayit

Idman.biz