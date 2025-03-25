Belarusian Neftchi forward: “They already know Azerbaijan” - INTERVIEW

Currently, two Belarusian footballers play in the Misli Premier League, one of whom is Neftchi’s forward, Egor Bogomolski. The 24-year-old striker has even represented the Belarus national team in six matches in 2022.

He was also part of the Belarus squad during the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League match between Azerbaijan and Belarus (2-0).

Bogomolski shared his thoughts with AFFA’s press service ahead of today's match, Idman.biz reports.

- How did you feel when you heard about the upcoming friendly match between Azerbaijan and Belarus?

- I was happy when I learned about the friendly match between Belarus and Azerbaijan because I have many acquaintances in both teams. Watching this game will be interesting.

- This season, Dinamo Minsk played its UEFA Conference League home matches in Sumgayit. Could this help the Belarus national team?

- I agree with you. Our national team includes many players from Dinamo Minsk. They already know Azerbaijan, which could be somewhat helpful for the team.

- You’ve been in Azerbaijan for almost three years. Will you give any advice to your teammates before the match?

- Our national team has experienced players. Of course, if they need any help, I’ll gladly provide it.

- As a forward, which Azerbaijani defender do you find the toughest to face?

- I would especially highlight Elvin Jafarguliyev and Bahlul Mustafazada.

- In your opinion, what are Azerbaijan’s strengths and weaknesses?

- Your team consists of technically skilled players and is quite strong overall.

- Since 2023, Carlos Alós has been the head coach of the Belarus national team. Has the Spanish coach made any significant changes?

- Our results have improved, and of course, the head coach deserves credit for that.

- Both Belarus and Azerbaijan are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. How beneficial will this friendly match be in terms of preparation?

- Our teams are approximately at the same level, so this match will be useful for both sides as we prepare for the qualifiers.

