25 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Football
News
25 March 2025 12:54
45
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Azerbaijan’s national team’s next opponent in their friendly matches is Belarus.

Idman.biz has compared the two teams based on their most recent official tournament performances - the UEFA Nations League.

Although both teams played in League C, Azerbaijan was relegated to a lower division after finishing last in its group with just 1 point, whereas Belarus secured third place in its group with 7 points. Both teams scored the same number of goals (3) in their six matches, but the difference in goals conceded is significant. While Belarus conceded only 4 goals, Azerbaijan’s defense was breached 17 times.

Despite Azerbaijani players being more precise in their shots and creating more danger in front of goal, the number of goals scored remained equal. On average, Azerbaijan hit the target 4.2 times per match, compared to Belarus' 3 shots on target. Azerbaijan also created significantly more dangerous chances, averaging 3.2 per match compared to Belarus’ 0.7. However, it is evident that Azerbaijani players struggle to convert their chances into goals.

Azerbaijan also had the upper hand in possession, with an average of 50% compared to Belarus’ 41%.

In passing accuracy, Azerbaijan’s players were more active and precise, completing an average of 365 passes per game with an accuracy of 82.5%, while Belarus recorded 250.3 passes with a 74.3% success rate. In long passes, the figures stood at 20.5 (50.8% accuracy) for Azerbaijan and 18 (41.9%) for Belarus.

Azerbaijan managed to keep a clean sheet in only one match, whereas Belarus recorded three clean sheets.

Belarus was more active in ball recoveries, with an advantage of 18.3 to 14.8. They also had a slight edge in goalkeeper saves, averaging 4.2 per match compared to Azerbaijan’s 4.

Belarusian players stood out in duels as well, winning an average of 59.5 one-on-one battles per game with a success rate of 53.8%. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s figures were 43.5 duels won at a 51.2% success rate.

The Belarusian team also played a more aggressive game, committing an average of 17.8 fouls per match compared to Azerbaijan’s 10. In terms of discipline, Azerbaijani players received 15 yellow and 1 red card, while Belarus had 17 yellow cards.

The Azerbaijan vs. Belarus match will take place today at Bank Respublika Arena.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points
17:31
Football

Loss to Haiti costs ranking points

The current position of the Azerbaijan national team has been determined
Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview
17:17
Football

Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview

The team will face Belarus in a friendly match
Blatter and Platini acquitted
17:07
Football

Blatter and Platini acquitted

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court
Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON
16:51
Football

Sabah player leaves national team camp - REASON

Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov has left the Kazakhstan national team camp
Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW
16:27
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team player Bakhtiyar Musayev gave an interview
Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record
16:15
Football

Real’s millions: Spanish giant head for record

Real Madrid’s financial report for the first half of the season has been revealed

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO
23 March 09:13
Football

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups