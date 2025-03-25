Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Azerbaijan’s national team’s next opponent in their friendly matches is Belarus.

Idman.biz has compared the two teams based on their most recent official tournament performances - the UEFA Nations League.

Although both teams played in League C, Azerbaijan was relegated to a lower division after finishing last in its group with just 1 point, whereas Belarus secured third place in its group with 7 points. Both teams scored the same number of goals (3) in their six matches, but the difference in goals conceded is significant. While Belarus conceded only 4 goals, Azerbaijan’s defense was breached 17 times.

Despite Azerbaijani players being more precise in their shots and creating more danger in front of goal, the number of goals scored remained equal. On average, Azerbaijan hit the target 4.2 times per match, compared to Belarus' 3 shots on target. Azerbaijan also created significantly more dangerous chances, averaging 3.2 per match compared to Belarus’ 0.7. However, it is evident that Azerbaijani players struggle to convert their chances into goals.

Azerbaijan also had the upper hand in possession, with an average of 50% compared to Belarus’ 41%.

In passing accuracy, Azerbaijan’s players were more active and precise, completing an average of 365 passes per game with an accuracy of 82.5%, while Belarus recorded 250.3 passes with a 74.3% success rate. In long passes, the figures stood at 20.5 (50.8% accuracy) for Azerbaijan and 18 (41.9%) for Belarus.

Azerbaijan managed to keep a clean sheet in only one match, whereas Belarus recorded three clean sheets.

Belarus was more active in ball recoveries, with an advantage of 18.3 to 14.8. They also had a slight edge in goalkeeper saves, averaging 4.2 per match compared to Azerbaijan’s 4.

Belarusian players stood out in duels as well, winning an average of 59.5 one-on-one battles per game with a success rate of 53.8%. In contrast, Azerbaijan’s figures were 43.5 duels won at a 51.2% success rate.

The Belarusian team also played a more aggressive game, committing an average of 17.8 fouls per match compared to Azerbaijan’s 10. In terms of discipline, Azerbaijani players received 15 yellow and 1 red card, while Belarus had 17 yellow cards.

The Azerbaijan vs. Belarus match will take place today at Bank Respublika Arena.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz