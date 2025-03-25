Ancelotti receives Golden Bench

Carlo Ancelotti has been honored with the prestigious Golden Bench (Panchina d'Oro) award in Italian football.

The Real Madrid coach was recognized for his career achievements at a ceremony held at the Coaching School in Coverciano.

Ancelotti, who has managed Parma, Juventus, Milan, and Napoli in Italy, expressed his gratitude for the award:

"Being recognized by my colleagues is a great honor and a source of pride for me. It’s a beautiful day in Florence - thank you all."

Previous Golden Bench Career Award winners:

Azeglio Vicini (1991)

Enzo Bearzot (1992)

Cesare Maldini (1996)

Carlo Mazzone (2002)

Luis Vinicio (2016)

Idman.biz