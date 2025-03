The England national team has extended its unbeaten home run in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers.

The Three Lions have now gone 39 consecutive home matches without defeat, Idman.biz reports.

During this streak, they have secured 35 wins and 4 draws, surpassing their previous two best runs, both of which lasted 19 matches.

In their latest qualifier, Thomas Tuchel’s squad continued their dominance with a 3-0 victory over Latvia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Idman.biz