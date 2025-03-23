2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing.

İdman.biz reports that six matches took place on the second day of Matchday 1, with teams from Groups I, J, and L kicking off their campaigns.

Norway delivered a commanding performance on the road, thrashing Moldova 5-0. Meanwhile, Wales secured a home victory against Kazakhstan, with the visitors managing only a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat. Czechia and Israel also started their qualification campaigns with wins.

The qualifiers had already begun on March 21, with matches in Groups G, H, and K.

2026 FIFA World Cup

European Qualifiers

Matchday 1, March 22 Results



Group I

Moldova 0-5 Norway

Ryerson (5’), Haaland (23’), Asgaard (38’), Sørloth (43’), Donnum (69’)

Israel 2-1 Estonia

Hein (23’ OG), Dasa (75’) – Paskotsi (10’)



Group J

Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia

Trajkovski (7’), Musliu (42’), Miovski (84’)

Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan

James (9’), Davies (47’), Matondo (90+1’) – Tagybergen (32’ pen.)

Group L

Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar

Jovetić (22’), Tući (70’), Marušić (73’) – Bent (13’)

Czechia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Schick (25’, 85’) – Vatnhamar (83’)

Idman.biz