2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing.
İdman.biz reports that six matches took place on the second day of Matchday 1, with teams from Groups I, J, and L kicking off their campaigns.
Norway delivered a commanding performance on the road, thrashing Moldova 5-0. Meanwhile, Wales secured a home victory against Kazakhstan, with the visitors managing only a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat. Czechia and Israel also started their qualification campaigns with wins.
The qualifiers had already begun on March 21, with matches in Groups G, H, and K.
2026 FIFA World Cup
European Qualifiers
Matchday 1, March 22 Results
Group I
Moldova 0-5 Norway
Ryerson (5’), Haaland (23’), Asgaard (38’), Sørloth (43’), Donnum (69’)
Israel 2-1 Estonia
Hein (23’ OG), Dasa (75’) – Paskotsi (10’)
Group J
Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia
Trajkovski (7’), Musliu (42’), Miovski (84’)
Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan
James (9’), Davies (47’), Matondo (90+1’) – Tagybergen (32’ pen.)
Group L
Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar
Jovetić (22’), Tući (70’), Marušić (73’) – Bent (13’)
Czechia 2-1 Faroe Islands
Schick (25’, 85’) – Vatnhamar (83’)
