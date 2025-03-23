23 March 2025
EN

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

Football
News
23 March 2025 09:13
24
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Norway’s dominant win, Kazakhstan falls in Wales - VIDEO

The UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are in full swing.

İdman.biz reports that six matches took place on the second day of Matchday 1, with teams from Groups I, J, and L kicking off their campaigns.

Norway delivered a commanding performance on the road, thrashing Moldova 5-0. Meanwhile, Wales secured a home victory against Kazakhstan, with the visitors managing only a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat. Czechia and Israel also started their qualification campaigns with wins.

The qualifiers had already begun on March 21, with matches in Groups G, H, and K.

2026 FIFA World Cup
European Qualifiers
Matchday 1, March 22 Results

Group I
Moldova 0-5 Norway
Ryerson (5’), Haaland (23’), Asgaard (38’), Sørloth (43’), Donnum (69’)
Israel 2-1 Estonia
Hein (23’ OG), Dasa (75’) – Paskotsi (10’)

Group J
Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia
Trajkovski (7’), Musliu (42’), Miovski (84’)
Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan
James (9’), Davies (47’), Matondo (90+1’) – Tagybergen (32’ pen.)

Group L
Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar
Jovetić (22’), Tući (70’), Marušić (73’) – Bent (13’)
Czechia 2-1 Faroe Islands
Schick (25’, 85’) – Vatnhamar (83’)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Toral Bayramov: "We will try to win the match against Belarus"
11:50
Football

Toral Bayramov: "We will try to win the match against Belarus"

24-year-old winger spoke about the moments he was satisfied and dissatisfied with in the match
Simeone could become his father's rival in LaLiga
10:41
Football

Simeone could become his father's rival in LaLiga

Napoli's Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone might continue his career in LaLiga
Mahir Emreli: "Fernando Santos told me I played well"
10:25
Football

Mahir Emreli: "Fernando Santos told me I played well"

Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli shared his thoughts after their 0-3 defeat to Haiti

Winless streak continues for Santos - 7 matches
10:09
Football

Winless streak continues for Santos - 7 matches

The Azerbaijan national team has started 2025 with a defeat

Fernando Santos: "The team didn't step onto the pitch to win today" – INTERVIEW
09:39
Football

Fernando Santos: "The team didn't step onto the pitch to win today" – INTERVIEW

Fernando Santos shared his thoughts after their 0-3 loss to Haiti

Club official disqualified by AFFA: “Why should I be punished for something I didn’t do?”
22 March 17:56
Football

Club official disqualified by AFFA: “Why should I be punished for something I didn’t do?”

The coach commented on the punishment given to him by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO
21 March 10:00
Football

Brazil secures hard-fought win as Vinicius scores his first - VIDEO

The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue

72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time
20 March 17:15
Football

72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time

The Azerbaijan national team is set to play against Haiti for the first time in history