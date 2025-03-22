Club official disqualified by AFFA: “Why should I be punished for something I didn’t do?”

“Why should I be punished for something I didn’t do?”

This was told to Idman.biz by Orkhan Aliyev, an official of Agjabedi’s Olympic club.

The coach commented on the punishment given to him by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee: “I do not agree with this decision. I will 100 percent file a complaint with the Disciplinary Chamber of the Appeal Arbitration Tribunal. Such a decision was made against me even though I am not a coach of that league.”

At today’s meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, a decision was made regarding the Agjabedi teams playing in the U-13 and U-14 Leagues. Olympic club official Orkhan Aliyev was suspended from football-related activities for 1 year for massively falsifying the documents of the players.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz