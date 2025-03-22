Gift for Victor Osimhen - Zira jersey - VIDEO

Zira legionnaire Ange Mutsinzi played his next match for the Rwandan national team.

The defender took part in the match against Nigeria in the African zone qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Idman.biz reports

Rwandan national team lost this match with a score of 0:2. After the match, Ange met with the star of the opposing team, Victor Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray. Mutsinzi presented the striker with a Zira jersey.

Both Ange and Sabail striker Innocent Nshuti were in the starting lineup for this match.

Idman.biz