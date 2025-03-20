20 March 2025
EN

Haiti Arrives in Sumgait with a winning streak

Football
News
20 March 2025 13:22
18
Haiti Arrives in Sumgait with a winning streak

From far-off America – the Caribbean coast – Haiti national team has traveled 11,000 kilometers to Sumgait to play a friendly match against Azerbaijan national team at the Mehdi Huseinov City Stadium.

To give an idea of this distant opponent representing a country with a population just over 1 million and an area three times smaller than ours, Idman.biz has reviewed Haiti's recent matches.

Let’s first take a brief look at Haiti’s football history. The national team won the CONCACAF Championship at home in 1973 and participated in the World Cup the following year. In the tournament held in Germany, the team lost to Italy (1:3), Poland (0:7), and Argentina (1:4) in the group stage.

As for Haiti's current form, the team is ranked 86th in the FIFA rankings, 31 spots ahead of Azerbaijan. Last year, they mostly defeated weaker opponents. In the World Cup qualifiers in the CONCACAF zone, Group D, they beat Barbados (ranked 177th) 3:1 and Saint Lucia (ranked 167th) 2:1. After 2 rounds, they are trailing the leader, Curaçao (ranked 91st), only by goal difference.

In the CONCACAF Nations League, League B, Haiti defeated Puerto Rico (ranked 157th) 4:1 and 3:0, Saint Martin (not in the FIFA rankings) 6:0 and 8:0, and Aruba (ranked 195th) 3:1 and 5:3. As a result, the team became the group winner and earned promotion to League A.

Azerbaijan will be the toughest opponent Haiti has faced in the last year.

The match is scheduled for March 22.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Japan becomes first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup
17:16
World football

Japan becomes first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Japan has officially secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time
17:15
Football

72nd opponent: Azerbaijan to face Haiti for the first time

The Azerbaijan national team is set to play against Haiti for the first time in history
Aghaselim Mirjavadov: "Let Ramin Musayev say what he wants"
16:45
Football

Aghaselim Mirjavadov: "Let Ramin Musayev say what he wants"

Former coach Aghaselim Mirjavadov made remarks in response to Ramin Musayev
Who will be No. 271?
16:16
Football

Who will be No. 271?

Up to six players could make their debut for the Azerbaijan national team
Yunis Huseynov's Novruz memories: "My teacher Aghasalim took a sugar candy with him" - INTERVIEW
15:18
Football

Yunis Huseynov's Novruz memories: "My teacher Aghasalim took a sugar candy with him" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Yunis Huseynov, former football player of the Azerbaijani national team, coach of Turan Tovuz to Idman.biz

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO
18 March 16:38
Football

Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO

Before their home match against Levski, Bulgarian club Arda held a minute of silence in memory of their former player
PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker
19 March 09:26
Football

PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal