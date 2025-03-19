Azerbaijan derby fixtures set

The match schedule for Round 31 of the Misli Premier League has been announced.
The Professional Football League (PFL) has confirmed the fixtures, Idman.biz reports.
The highlight of the round will be the Azerbaijan Derby between Qarabag and Neftchi, scheduled for April 19. All matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport.
Misli Premier League – Round 31
April 18 (Friday)
19:00. Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Turan Tovuz
Liv Bona Dea Arena
April 19 (Saturday)
17:30. Sabah vs. Sabail
Bank Respublika Arena
20:00. Qarabag vs. Neftchi
Tofig Bahramov Stadium
April 20 (Sunday)
16:30. Shamakhi vs. Kapaz
Shamakhi City Stadium
19:00. Zira vs. Sumgayit
Zira Sports Complex Stadium
Misli Premier League – Round 32
April 25 (Friday)
19:00. Turan Tovuz vs. Shamakhi
Tovuz City Stadium
April 26 (Saturday)
19:00. Kapaz vs. Zira
Tovuz City Stadium
April 27 (Sunday)
17:30. Sabail vs. Araz-Nakhchivan
ASCO Arena
20:00. Sabah vs. Qarabag
Bank Respublika Arena
April 28 (Monday)
20:00. Sumgayit vs. Neftchi
Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium
Idman.biz