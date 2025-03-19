Azerbaijan derby fixtures set

The match schedule for Round 31 of the Misli Premier League has been announced.

The highlight of the round will be the Azerbaijan Derby between Qarabag and Neftchi, scheduled for April 19. All matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport.

Misli Premier League – Round 31

April 18 (Friday)

19:00. Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Turan Tovuz

Liv Bona Dea Arena



April 19 (Saturday)

17:30. Sabah vs. Sabail

Bank Respublika Arena



20:00. Qarabag vs. Neftchi

Tofig Bahramov Stadium



April 20 (Sunday)

16:30. Shamakhi vs. Kapaz

Shamakhi City Stadium



19:00. Zira vs. Sumgayit

Zira Sports Complex Stadium



Misli Premier League – Round 32

April 25 (Friday)

19:00. Turan Tovuz vs. Shamakhi

Tovuz City Stadium



April 26 (Saturday)

19:00. Kapaz vs. Zira

Tovuz City Stadium



April 27 (Sunday)

17:30. Sabail vs. Araz-Nakhchivan

ASCO Arena



20:00. Sabah vs. Qarabag

Bank Respublika Arena



April 28 (Monday)

20:00. Sumgayit vs. Neftchi

Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium

