19 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan derby fixtures set

Football
News
19 March 2025 17:36
The match schedule for Round 31 of the Misli Premier League has been announced.

The Professional Football League (PFL) has confirmed the fixtures, Idman.biz reports.

The highlight of the round will be the Azerbaijan Derby between Qarabag and Neftchi, scheduled for April 19. All matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport.

Misli Premier League – Round 31
April 18 (Friday)
19:00. Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Turan Tovuz
Liv Bona Dea Arena

April 19 (Saturday)
17:30. Sabah vs. Sabail
Bank Respublika Arena

20:00. Qarabag vs. Neftchi
Tofig Bahramov Stadium

April 20 (Sunday)
16:30. Shamakhi vs. Kapaz
Shamakhi City Stadium

19:00. Zira vs. Sumgayit
Zira Sports Complex Stadium

Misli Premier League – Round 32
April 25 (Friday)
19:00. Turan Tovuz vs. Shamakhi
Tovuz City Stadium

April 26 (Saturday)
19:00. Kapaz vs. Zira
Tovuz City Stadium

April 27 (Sunday)
17:30. Sabail vs. Araz-Nakhchivan
ASCO Arena

20:00. Sabah vs. Qarabag
Bank Respublika Arena

April 28 (Monday)
20:00. Sumgayit vs. Neftchi
Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium

Idman.biz

