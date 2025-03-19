19 March 2025
EN

Sabah Player: "Semifinals against Neftchi won’t be easy, every match Is like a final for us" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
19 March 2025 16:21
31
Sabah Player: "Semifinals against Neftchi won’t be easy, every match Is like a final for us" – INTERVIEW

Sabah's Uzbek midfielder Umarali Rakhmonaliev gave an interview to Sportal.az.

– You recently played against Zira. How did that match go for you?

– We played well against Zira. We really played football because we know how to play. In the first half, we dictated the game, controlling possession. However, the second half didn’t go as planned, but that’s part of football. There’s nothing to be afraid of. Zira didn’t even have a real goal-scoring chance. Their goal came from a deflection off our player. In the second half, we defended compactly and created chances but couldn’t convert them. We even scored, but it was ruled offside.

– Was 1:1 a fair result?

– I think we could have won. But if it was meant to end 1:1, we can’t change that. We have dropped too many points in matches we should have won.

– What do you think is the reason for the inconsistency?

– I wouldn’t call it inconsistency. We play well against every opponent but sometimes fail to convert our chances. At the same time, we concede too easily. The same thing happened against Shamakhi, Kapaz, and Araz-Nakhchivan —they scored from almost every chance. Against Zira, we conceded too easily again. We struggle to score but concede too easily. We need to be more solid and confident in this aspect. If we improve here, we will get better results.

– The easiest path to European competitions is through the National Cup. Your semifinal opponent, Neftchi, also sees the cup as a priority. Can this matchup be considered an early final? Do you believe you can secure a European spot?

– Every match is crucial for us, every game is like a final. The National Cup is no exception. Of course, the semifinals against Neftchi won’t be easy. We will do our best in both the cup and the league. With Allah's help, we will achieve our goals.

– You’ve been a regular starter for Sabah. Were you expecting a call-up to the Uzbekistan national team?

– If I haven’t been called up, it means I need to work harder. And I will. God willing, everything is ahead of me. Things will only get better.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan derby fixtures set
17:36
Football

Azerbaijan derby fixtures set

Azerbaijan derby set for April 19 as PFL confirms Premier League schedule

Liverpool set to sell forward
17:15
Football

Liverpool set to sell forward

Liverpool prepare to part ways with Luis Díaz
Racism against Brazilian clubs – Are they leaving CONMEBOL?
16:46
Football

Racism against Brazilian clubs – Are they leaving CONMEBOL?

In response, Domínguez compared Brazilian clubs to Cheetah, the chimpanzee character from Tarzan movies
AFFA dismisses Neftchi’s appeal
15:28
Football

AFFA dismisses Neftchi’s appeal

The tribunal examined the appeal submitted by the Baku club but ultimately rejected the complaint

Rufat Abdullazada: The goal wasn’t a message to Santos - Interview
14:47
Football

Rufat Abdullazada: The goal wasn’t a message to Santos - Interview

Sabail midfielder Rufat Abdullazada spoke about their 1-2 loss to Neftchi

Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed
14:23
Football

Top-scoring defenders of the decade revealed

IFFHS has unveiled the list of the highest-scoring defenders in the third decade of the 21st century

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO
18 March 16:38
Football

Team honors alive player with a minute of silence - VIDEO

Before their home match against Levski, Bulgarian club Arda held a minute of silence in memory of their former player