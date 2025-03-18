Azerbaijan U17 women’s team faces Malta in EURO 2025 qualifiers

Today, the Azerbaijan U17 women’s football team will play their next match in the EURO 2025 qualifying campaign.

The team will face Malta in the third round of the Group II matches in League B, held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The team, led by Nargiz Gurbanova, will aim for their second win in the competition.

In the other match of the round, Luxembourg will take on Bulgaria.

EURO 2025 Qualifiers - II Stage

League B, Group II

March 18, 3rd Round

13:00. Malta vs Azerbaijan

Referee: Filipa Pereira Cunha (Portugal)

Baku Olympic Stadium

