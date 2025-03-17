Agaselim Mirjavadov: “Javid Huseynov should have stayed until the end”

Agaselim Mirjavadov, a member of the AFFA Coaches Committee, shared his thoughts with Idman.biz about the recent dismissal of Sabail’s head coach, Javid Huseynov, by the club’s management.

Mirjavadov praised Huseynov as a talented player who had represented both the national team and club sides, saying, "Javid was a good footballer. He played for both the national team and his club."

He expressed surprise at the situation, stating, "Sometimes things happen that even the football specialist cannot understand. Therefore, I have no intention of interfering with either the club’s or the coach's work. However, I believe that if they invited Javid, he should have stayed and worked until the end. The club management needs to understand that frequently changing the head coach is not a good sign."

Mirjavadov also highlighted Huseynov’s potential as a coach, noting, "He worked alongside an experienced coach like Kurban Berdyev at Turan Tovuz. He is still young and his successes are ahead of him. To be a coach, Javid needs to work hard, and right now, he is putting in the effort. Many young coaches want to be head coaches, and I like that. But they need to understand that being a head coach comes with a heavy responsibility."

Sabail dismissed Huseynov following their 1-2 loss to Neftchi in the XVII round of the Misli Premier League. The 37-year-old coach had taken over as head coach of the Sabail team last November.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz