Lionel Messi strikes, team prevails – VIDEO

The latest round of MLS matches has been played.

Idman.biz reports that Lionel Messi's team, Inter Miami, visited Atlanta United in a thrilling match.

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the game ended with a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. The hosts initially took the lead in the 11th minute through Emmanuel Latte Lath, but they couldn’t hold onto the advantage.

Just nine minutes after the conceded goal, Messi leveled the score. In the final minute of the match, Fafa Picault secured the win for the visitors, giving Inter Miami their third consecutive victory.

Looking ahead, Atlanta United will face Cincinnati, while Inter Miami will take on Philadelphia Union in the upcoming round. These matches will be played on March 22.

Idman.biz