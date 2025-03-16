Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Football is heading towards a dead end"

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of Bayern Munich’s board, shared his views in an interview with Corriere della Sera, discussing the Champions League’s new format, the Super League, and the future of football, Idman.biz reports.

“In 2020, I suggested to UEFA that we move beyond the increasingly dull group stage. The new league table format is the best I’ve seen—on the final day, teams’ positions were changing by the minute. As for the Super League, that idea collapsed when English and Italian clubs pulled out. Now, only two Spanish teams remain in support—if they want, they can play El Clásico every Sunday.

“I don’t know. In my opinion, it’s the best model for European clubs. They wanted more money and control over the tournament, deciding everything themselves.

“Because players have trapped themselves by constantly demanding higher salaries. Clubs must schedule more games to afford these wages, which fuels the TV market. If salaries keep rising and agents even charge for conversations, how else can clubs generate revenue?

“I know Liverpool’s owner, John Henry, well—he invests heavily in American sports, where revenue is guaranteed before the season even starts. The key is implementing a salary cap.

“All stakeholders must sit at the same table: UEFA, FIFA, leagues, players, and agents. We need a rational discussion to find a solution that benefits everyone. I’ve witnessed Bosman rulings and legal disputes, and I know that officials rush to the courts—we must avoid that.

“I spoke with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and he’s open to discussions. He believes all parties should be involved. But if no one slows down, football will soon hit a dead end.

“At the last European Championship, Germany performed better than Italy—perhaps because we played at home. The upcoming matches will be very competitive.

“Two similar attacking talents: Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Unfortunately, Wirtz is currently injured and suspended. But they are both future stars—not just for Germany, but for world football.

“I hope so. Convincing Wirtz and Bayer Leverkusen would be a major success for us. Both represent German football’s identity, and our philosophy has always been to bring the best German talents to Bayern.

“I was 14 years old, but I had already gone to bed when the match ended. My father woke me up because it was a historic game. We were disappointed in the end, but it was one of the greatest nights in football history.

“The only title I’m missing is a World Cup. I lost two finals: we deserved to lose to Italy in 1982, but we could have beaten Argentina in 1986. In 2006, Germany hoped to win at home, just like in 1974, but I told everyone before the game—if there’s one team that could beat us, it’s Italy. And they deserved it.

“They were two legends with unique playing styles. Last year in Sardinia, I saw how much Gigi Riva was still loved. He and Beckenbauer will live forever in football fans’ hearts.

“I’ve always been a fan of Andrea Pirlo—no one could control the game like him. Right now, Italy lacks a leading figure after missing two World Cups, but despite frequent criticism, I believe Gianluigi Donnarumma could fill that role.”

Idman.biz