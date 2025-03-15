Mbappe's new team

Kylian Mbappe will now watch sailing races.

According to Idman.biz, the Real Madrid forward has invested in the French team France SailGP Team.

His charity Inspired By KM has become an official partner and his logo is placed on the sail.

Mbappe says that this is a bigger deal than just an investment: "I am proud that Inspired By KM will have the opportunity to involve more young people from all over the world in this project. Through Inspired By KM, I want to reach out to young people all over the world and give them the strength to believe in their dreams".

Caen football club, which Mbappe bought in the summer, is currently in last place in French Ligue 2 - 18th place.

Idman.biz