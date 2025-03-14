Controversy over refereeing in Red Devils Match - 'The Devil Wears Blue'

Real Sociedad has expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing in their match against Manchester United.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish club was eliminated from the Europa League Round of 16 after a 1-4 away defeat (first leg: 1-1).

Main referee Benoît Bastien awarded two penalties in favor of Manchester United and one for Real Sociedad.

In the 63rd minute, the visitors were reduced to 10 men after a red card decision.

Following the match, Real Sociedad posted an image of the French referee on their social media with the caption:

"The Devil Wears Blue."

