Sergio Ramos scores 3 goals in 4 matches, but Monterrey fails to progress - VIDEO

Sergio Ramos, the Spanish footballer, helped Monterrey in their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Vancouver, but it wasn't enough to secure advancement.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, Idman.biz reports.

Ramos scored a penalty in the 90+7th minute, saving his team from a home defeat. However, despite his efforts, Monterrey was eliminated from the competition. The first match had ended 1-1, and due to the away goals rule, Vancouver advanced to the quarterfinals.

This was Ramos' fourth game for Monterrey, during which he scored three goals.

