13 March 2025
EN

AFFA imposes harsh penalties for the Araz- Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag controversy

Football
News
13 March 2025 13:10
30
The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has issued legal decisions regarding the controversial match between Araz- Nakhchivan and Qarabag in the Misli Premier League.

Severe penalties have been imposed following the altercations that occurred during the XXVI round match, Idman.biz reports.

Felipe Santos of Araz- Nakhchivan, who received a direct red card for aggressive behavior, has been handed a 4-match ban (with 2 matches suspended) and the club was fined 3000 AZN. A 3-month probation period has been set.

Elvin Cafarquliyev and Musa Gurbanli from Qarabag, who attempted aggressive actions, each received a 2-match ban (with 1 match suspended). The club was fined 2000 AZN for each player. A 3-month probation period has also been applied.

Following the match, Araz-Nakhchivan was fined 800 AZN for unauthorized individuals entering the field.

Idman.biz

