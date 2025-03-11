Arif Asadov: "The referee failed to maintain balance in Qarabag's game"

11 March 2025
Former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov shared his thoughts with Idman.biz on the latest Misli Premier League round.

- How do you evaluate Matchday 26?

- We witnessed exciting and intense matches. Three red cards were shown, making this round memorable for its competitiveness.

- Sumgayit defeated Kapaz 3-0. How do you assess this game?

- Both teams needed points, but after the first goal, Sumgayit played with more confidence and deserved the win. Kapaz delivered the weakest performance of the round.

- What about Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag?

- Araz-Nakhchivan needed points more than Qarabag, which played with less pressure.

- There was a brawl and controversial refereeing decisions. Your thoughts?

- Such disputes happen in football, but only one player received a red card. That may have led to disagreements. The referee failed to maintain balance.

- Shamakhi vs. Sabah?

- Shamakhi needed points to improve its ranking and showed more motivation. Sabah seems to be focusing on the cup.

- Zira vs. Sabail?

- Zira was the favorite and secured another win despite Sabail fighting hard. The late goal strengthened Zira's position.

- Sabail is at risk of relegation. Can they turn things around?

- Their situation worsened, but they still have chances. A home win next round could bring them closer to Kapaz.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

