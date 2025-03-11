Arif Asadov: "The referee failed to maintain balance in Qarabag's game"

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov shared his thoughts with Idman.biz on the latest Misli Premier League round.
- How do you evaluate Matchday 26?
- We witnessed exciting and intense matches. Three red cards were shown, making this round memorable for its competitiveness.
- Sumgayit defeated Kapaz 3-0. How do you assess this game?
- Both teams needed points, but after the first goal, Sumgayit played with more confidence and deserved the win. Kapaz delivered the weakest performance of the round.
- What about Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag?
- Araz-Nakhchivan needed points more than Qarabag, which played with less pressure.
- There was a brawl and controversial refereeing decisions. Your thoughts?
- Such disputes happen in football, but only one player received a red card. That may have led to disagreements. The referee failed to maintain balance.
- Shamakhi vs. Sabah?
- Shamakhi needed points to improve its ranking and showed more motivation. Sabah seems to be focusing on the cup.
- Zira vs. Sabail?
- Zira was the favorite and secured another win despite Sabail fighting hard. The late goal strengthened Zira's position.
- Sabail is at risk of relegation. Can they turn things around?
- Their situation worsened, but they still have chances. A home win next round could bring them closer to Kapaz.
Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz