Elvin Jamalov: "The championship is not over for Neftchi" - INTERVIEW

Elvin Jamalov, midfielder for Neftchi, spoke with Futbolxeber.az about the team’s recent performance and their goals for the remainder of the season.

- In the 26th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, you drew 1-1 with Turan Tovuz. How would you assess this match?

- It was clear from the beginning that both teams would play with determination, and that’s exactly how it went throughout the 90 minutes. The opponent was reduced to 10 players early in the game, and honestly, playing against a team with fewer players is not easy. They tend to play more defensively. We created a few good goal-scoring opportunities during the match. We even took the lead late, but unfortunately, we couldn’t hold onto it until the end, and that’s really disappointing. We need to learn from this and look ahead.

- From your words, it seems that the red card for the opponent didn’t work out in Neftchi’s favor.

- When both teams are at full strength, the game is more about mutual attacking. But once the opponent is reduced to 10, it’s normal for them to focus more on defense. We worked hard to create scoring chances and did manage to get one. However, we couldn’t maintain our lead.

- What prevented you from holding onto the lead: a lapse in concentration or overconfidence?

- I would say it was a lapse in concentration. We made a slight mistake, and as a result, we conceded a goal. It’s important to stay focused until the final whistle. This applies to all sports.

- Even though Neftchi players may not admit it, it seems your focus is more on the cup than the league. Do you agree with this?

- I disagree with that. Of course, in terms of qualification for European competitions, the cup gives us more chances. But we are still focused on the league and trying to close the gap with the teams ahead of us.

- But there’s a significant points gap.

- Yes, the points gap is large. If we had beaten Kapaz in the last round and not dropped points against Turan Tovuz, our position in the table would have been much better. We would have been just one point behind the fifth place.

- So, for Neftchi, the championship is not over yet?

- No, it’s not over. In the next 2-3 rounds, the situation can change. If the teams ahead of us start losing points, we can close the gap. We will fight until the end of the championship. We will do our best to climb higher in the standings.

Idman.biz